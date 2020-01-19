Kamarajar Salai to be off limits for 4 hours in run-up to R-Day

The traffic police have announced that vehicular traffic will not be allowed on Kamarajar Salai — from the Lighthouse till the War Memorial — from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., on four days, in view of rehearsals for the Republic Day parade.

A release said that the changes would be applicable on January 20, 22, 23 and 26.

All commercial vehicles and goods carriers coming from Adyar and proceeding to Broadway on Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at the Greenways point. Drivers will have to take the R.K. Mutt Road, Luz junction, Luz Church Road, Devanathan Salai, St. Mary’s Salai, Karpagambal Nagar, Sivasamy Salai, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, Whites Road, Smith Road and Anna Salai to reach Broadway.

Other vehicles, including MTC buses, coming from Adyar towards Broadway on Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at the Santhome High Road and Kutchery Road junction.

MTC buses coming from Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai to Gandhi Statue will be diverted via the Royapettah High Road. The buses will go via V.M. Street, Luz junction, R.K. Mutt Road, Mandaveli junction, East Canal Bank Road via Srinivasapuram, and reach Foreshore Estate.

The Anna Square bus terminus will temporarily be shifted to Wallajah Road. Vehicles coming from Parry’s Corner to Adyar will be diverted at the RBI subway (north) towards Raja Annamalai Mandram.