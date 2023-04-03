Kamarajar Port to be able to handle cape size vessels in a few years

April 03, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kamarajar Port will soon be able to handle cape size vessels and huge container vessels as there is a plan to launch a massive project “capital dredging phase VI” to increase its draft to 18 metres, chairman of Chennai Port Trust and Kamarajar Port Ltd. Sunil Paliwal said here on Monday.

Addressing the media, he said they will award the contract for the project, estimated to cost ₹549 crore, in another six months. The cape size vessels can handle about 1.6 lakh tonnes of cargo and the project will help Kamarajar Port handle such vessels.

“If you see cargo such as limestone, some of it was shifted from Chennai Port to Krishnapattinam because it can handle cape size vessels. Now, we want to make Kamarajar Port compliant to handle these large vessels. It will help us compete with the ports in the nearby areas,” he said.

At present, the draft of this port is 16 metres and after this project is completed, it will go up to 18 metres. He said the port crossed ₹1,000 crore income in 2022-23, witnessing an increase of nearly 18% compared to the previous year.

Chennai Port

There are plans to improve cruise tourism and the authorities are in talks with MSC cruises in this regard. “They want to make Mumbai as a hub in the western coast and Chennai as hub for the eastern coast. We have held detailed discussions with them and they are likely to start operating soon,” Mr. Paliwal said.

Chennai port had 37 cruise ship calls and handled 85,000 passengers. For the year 2022-23, the port handled 48.95 million tonnes with a growth of 0.8%. From a multi-modal logistics park at Mappedu to a buffer trailer parking area, various infrastructure developments were undertaken, he said.

Port-Maduravoyal corridor

The contract for the ₹5,800-crore Chennai Port- Maduravoyal elevated corridor will awarded soon as well.

As far as the existing piers, which have already been constructed are concerned, the one located between Maduravoyal and Koyambedu will be retained but those present along the Cooum alone will have to be demolished, he said.