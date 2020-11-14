Kamarajar Port handles its largest transshipment vessel

CHENNAI

14 November 2020 00:51 IST

The M.V. MSC Faith from Tembe Port in Ghana has a capacity of 14,336 TEU

The Kamarajar Port Limited handled its largest transshipment vessel on November 11 with the arrival of the M.V. MSC Faith, whose capacity is 14,336 TEU (Twenty-foot equivalent unit). This vessel came from Tembe Port in Ghana.

This is significant because nearly 90% of transshipments usually head only to Colombo or Singapore but this time it arrived at the Kamarajar Port, a senior official said. “The shipments will be taken to other ports through feeder vessels. We are going to have another huge transshipment vessel, the MSD Katrina, soon. We are confident that in the coming months, we can handle more such vessels and hope this becomes a regular feature here,” he added.

The transshipment was possible because the port has a deep draft and a state-of-the-art terminal with equipment like gantry cranes, and a backup yard that can house up to 17,000 TEUs of containers, according to a release.

The vessel is 366 m in length and has a beam width of 48 m. Since the terminal was equipped with gantry cranes with an outer reach of 62 m, the whole process of docking and unloading was seamless, the release said. The vessel will unload 4,155 TEUs of containers and nearly 70 are meant for the city while the remaining will depart to other ports in feeder vessels.