Kamaraj Avenue waits for remedial work

Kamaraj Avenue Second Street in Adyar was dug up by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to repair its damaged underground sewage drainage system pipes. It is more than a month since CMWSSB completed the work, but the Greater Chennai Corporation is yet to relay the road.

In this regard, Spark, a civic forum, has given a representation to the Greater Chennai Corporation.

After completing the repair work, CMWSSB had covered the dug-up section of the road with cement.

“By doing so that section of the road is elevated by around half-a-foot. Motorcyclists had had falls on account of this,” says T. D. Babu, a resident.