Kamaraj Avenue waits for remedial work

Kamaraj Avenue Second Street in Adyar was dug up by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to repair its damaged underground sewage drainage system pipes. It is more than a month since CMWSSB completed the work, but the Greater Chennai Corporation is yet to relay the road.
In this regard, Spark, a civic forum, has given a representation to the Greater Chennai Corporation.
After completing the repair work, CMWSSB had covered the dug-up section of the road with cement.
“By doing so that section of the road is elevated by around half-a-foot. Motorcyclists had had falls on account of this,” says T. D. Babu, a resident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.