Kamala Kasturi, founder, Environment Society Chennai, passes away

February 20, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kamala Kasturi, wife of G. Kasturi, former Editor of The Hindu, passed away in the city on February 20, 2023, at the age of 89. Mr. Kasturi was the longest-serving Editor of The Hindu; he died on September 21, 2012. According to her friends and family members, Mrs. Kasturi was an unassuming person but a staunch environmentalist whose contribution in protecting the environment was the founding of the Environment Society, Chennai.

Sudha Ravi, wife of N. Ravi, Chairman of Kasturi and Sons, said Mrs. Kasturi was the founding member of the Environment Society, Chennai. She launched the Society along with her friends Prema Srinivasan and Radha Burnier, who was the president of The Theosophical Society of India, in 1984, and also served as Joint Secretary of the Society. Mrs. Kasturi though was involved in several environment protection projects and the campaign to save the Cauvery river from several dyeing units and taking up the cleaning of the river were projects close to her heart. She had participated in several tree planting campaigns and was also a petitioner in the public interest litigation (PIL) petition against the slaughter house which was proposed to be constructed in Red Hills.

Chitra Mahesh, who once worked with The Hindu and had known Mrs. Kasturi personally, said she was more of a spiritual than a religious person. The best thing to be learnt from her life was how she remained friends with several persons for as long as 60 to 70 years, Ms. Mahesh said.

Mrs. Kasturi leaves behind two sons — K. Balaji, K. Venugopal — and a daughter, Lakshmi Srinath. Mr. Venugopal and Ms. Srinath are directors of Kasturi and Sons.