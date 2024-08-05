ADVERTISEMENT

Kamal Hassan on how the ‘city of studios’ shaped him

Published - August 05, 2024 12:42 am IST

Kamal Hassan

Excerpts from an exclusive interview actor-politician Kamal Hasan gave The Hindu in March 2024:

ADVERTISEMENT

“See, I woke up almost literally in film studios. When I say wake up, [it’s] because I was three when I came into the [film] studio. So, it’s almost like my school and Disneyland all were in one packet. It was fantastic. Mr. Jayankanthan used to make fun of me saying it’s very wrong, it’s child labour. But the child was educated; the labour part was not visible at all, at least not to the child. I was very happy and that’s how it [Madras] has shaped me.”

I was in a city full of studios. And those landmarks, I’m happy, including this [The Hindu] building, are still standing; most of the landmarks that shaped me. Day before yesterday, we were watching Raja Paarvai. We go to Kashmir, Ooty, and other places to shoot because we feel that is only beauty, but Chennai looks so beautiful in that film. And it’s not nostalgia, it’s myopia.”

To watch the full video, scan the QR code.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US