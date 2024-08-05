Kamal Hassan on how the ‘city of studios’ shaped him

Excerpts from an exclusive interview actor-politician Kamal Hasan gave The Hindu in March 2024:

“See, I woke up almost literally in film studios. When I say wake up, [it’s] because I was three when I came into the [film] studio. So, it’s almost like my school and Disneyland all were in one packet. It was fantastic. Mr. Jayankanthan used to make fun of me saying it’s very wrong, it’s child labour. But the child was educated; the labour part was not visible at all, at least not to the child. I was very happy and that’s how it [Madras] has shaped me.”

I was in a city full of studios. And those landmarks, I’m happy, including this [The Hindu] building, are still standing; most of the landmarks that shaped me. Day before yesterday, we were watching Raja Paarvai. We go to Kashmir, Ooty, and other places to shoot because we feel that is only beauty, but Chennai looks so beautiful in that film. And it’s not nostalgia, it’s myopia.”

