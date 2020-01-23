Kamal Haasan to visit all constituencies

Having recovered from his injury, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan will soon embark on a tour to cover all the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu before the 2021 Assembly elections, party sources said.

A senior party leader said the schedule of his tour is being finalised even as the party is striving to complete the appointnent of lower level office-bearers in the party.

“We want to ensure that he visits all the 234 constituencies. During Lok Sabha elections, we couldn’t visit a few places like Tenkasi,” said A.G. Maurya, general secretary (organisation), MNM.

“We want to fill all the party posts across 114 MNM district units in the State. We are also planning a grand celebration of party’s founding day on February 21,” said the former IPS officer.

Mr. Haasan’s tour is likely to be planned to accommodate his current acting and television assignments such as director Shankar’s Indian 2, where he plays an old man fighting corruption, Thalaivan Irukkindran, which is being produced by Lyca Productions, and Bigg Boss.

Party sources said that they were focussed on ensuring that their office-bearers meet voters in their locality and familiarise the party.

The party workers had been told to increase the visibility of the party via wall writings and paintings, visibility of party flags across Tamil Nadu, especially in rural areas.