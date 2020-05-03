Kamal Haasan takes video-conference route to reach out to cadre

In the light of the COVID-19 lockdown, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan has been interacting with newly-appointed office-bearers via video-conference.

Mr. Haasan had been planning to meet the party’s office-bearers in various regions in person prior to the lockdown. Party sources said the MNM leader had already reached out to over 600 office-bearers, holding positions at various levels, to discuss how the party could be strengthened in rural areas. “We had been looking forward to such an interaction since the party’s launch. So, it was good to speak to him about the local impact of COVID-19, infection rates and the State government machinery’s response,” said Priyadarshini Udayabhanu, district secretary, Chennai (North West). Ms. Udayabhanu added that sometimes, the conversations go on for over an hour if the topics brought up by the office-bearers warrant a detailed discussion. MNM office-bearers said Mr. Haasan had instructed them to reach out to people in need and help them with food, groceries and other essentials during the lockdown. On Saturday, Mr. Haasan and actor Vijay Sethupathi had a long conversation about the former’s experience in films and politics.

With COVID-19 likely to upset the plans of all political parties in the near future, many in the MNM feel Mr. Haasan’s decision to personally reach out to party members would go a long way in rejuvenating the cadre.