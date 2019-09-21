Kamal Haasan takes children on a Metro ride

When Mahadev Pratihar, a student, was asked whether he had heard about actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, he replied: “Yes, I have watched his films Chachi 420 and Hindustani.” Mahadev was one among the 20 students who travelled with Makkal Needhi Maiam’s founder Kamal Hassan on the Metro from Teynampet to Chennai Airport.

While on the train, Mahadev asked Mr. Haasan how he became a big actor, to which he replied: “It’s because of people like you.”

The students were from tribal areas in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. They were flown to Chennai as part of the “Flight of Fantasy” programme by Ladies Circle 46, Round Table 34 and 39 and the CRPF. Santu, another student, asked the actor what it took to become big in life.

‘High targets’

The actor immediately said, “Keep your ambitions and targets high. Keep striving to be successful. And trust you can do it.”

The students threw several questions at the actor and clicked selfies with him. After the ride, Mr. Haasan said it was the second time he was taking the Metro.