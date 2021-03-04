Kamal Haasan slams Modi, Palaniswami

MNM leader asks people to be wary of those who seek votes based on caste, religion

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday trained his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union government and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s State government at a public meeting held near Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore. He earlier campaigned at various spots in Alandur and Velachery.

Mr. Haasan asked the people to be mindful of those who think they can buy the people with money and seek votes based on caste and religion. “Some businessmen think they can buy you (people). I am not a businessman and politics is not my business,” he said.

He mocked Mr. Modi in an uncharacteristically direct speech by saying that “some say that they feel bad for not learning Tamil” only during the election season.

“Won’t we understand that these words are spoken only during the election? Some think that if they wear Kashmir caps in Kashmir, they will be liked. If they wear ‘horn crowns’ in Nagaland, they will be liked. That kind of politics is well past its expiry date. We won’t vote because you say Thirukkural with mistakes. We will evaluate you for that,” he said.

On education

He said that “they think votes in Mylapore” are “low hanging fruits”. “Our culture is not for sale. NEET, Hindi imposition, Hindutva in education and ‘Kudumi’ for Thiruvalluvar - you are playing with these things. The education of our children is not for sale,” he said.

He also slammed Mr. Palaniswami on the Pollachi sexual abuse case and said that the safety of women is not “up for sale”.

Mr. Haasan also appeared to accuse Mr. Palaniswami of accumulating disproportionate assets. “One person keeps saying that he is a farmer and he comes from a humble family. I accept you came from a poor family but you have so much wealth today. So, don’t call yourself a farmer. You are a businessman. Which is why I said — I am not a businessman and politics is not my business,” he said.

Mr. Haasan also defended a key promise made by him regarding paying monthly salary to housewives. “They kept saying how can you do it? Now they realise that it can be done and the politicians around the world are talking about it. $1 trillion economy is possible if they stop stealing,” he said.