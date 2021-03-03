ChennaiChennai 03 March 2021 01:44 IST
Kamal Haasan receives COVID-19 vaccination
Updated: 03 March 2021 01:44 IST
‘Get ready for a vaccination against corruption next month’
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Tuesday received the COVID-19 vaccine at the Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai.
In a tweet, Mr. Haasan said people should go ahead and get themselves vaccinated not just out of concern for themselves, but for those around them as well.
“While you should take the [COVID-19] vaccine for your health and well-being now, get ready for a vaccination against corruption next month,” said the actor in his tweet, hinting at the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu scheduled for April 6.
