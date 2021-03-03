Chennai

Kamal Haasan receives COVID-19 vaccination

Virus protection: Kamal Haasan receiving the vaccine at the Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Tuesday received the COVID-19 vaccine at the Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai.

In a tweet, Mr. Haasan said people should go ahead and get themselves vaccinated not just out of concern for themselves, but for those around them as well.

“While you should take the [COVID-19] vaccine for your health and well-being now, get ready for a vaccination against corruption next month,” said the actor in his tweet, hinting at the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu scheduled for April 6.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2021 1:45:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/kamal-haasan-receives-covid-19-vaccination/article33975155.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY