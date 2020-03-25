Chennai

Kamal Haasan offers assistance

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan said on Wednesday that he was planning to convert the building that used to be his house into a medical facility.

“Doctors from MNM can provide medical assistance to the poor. We are ready to provide the service if the government gives us permission,” he tweeted.

Mr. Haasan had earlier also brought out two short videos to create awareness about COVID-19 and appealed to people to practise social distancing, as well as other necessary precautions.

