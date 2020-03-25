Kamal Haasan offers assistance

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan said on Wednesday that he was planning to convert the building that used to be his house into a medical facility.
“Doctors from MNM can provide medical assistance to the poor. We are ready to provide the service if the government gives us permission,” he tweeted.
Mr. Haasan had earlier also brought out two short videos to create awareness about COVID-19 and appealed to people to practise social distancing, as well as other necessary precautions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.