Kamal Haasan, Lyca Productions announce compensation

Actor Kamal Haasan announced ₹1 crore compensation for families of the technicians who died, as well as for those injured in the accident on the sets of Indian 2 on Wednesday night.

Speaking to mediapersons at KMC Hospital on Thursday, Mr. Haasan said that he was not there as a representative of a film production but as a concerned family member. “I have been in this profession since I was a child. This is yet another incident which proves that this industry does not have the level of safety which is expected of it,” he said.

Stating that the compensation he offered should be viewed only as a first-aid, Mr. Haasan said that the industry should come together and take steps to ensure protection and insurance for technicians. “We boast about big budget films but it is shameful that we are not able to protect our technicians,” he said. He stressed on the responsibility of any profession including the cinema industry to ensure that technicians are protected and insured. “This is not an appeal I am making to the film industry. It is our responsibility and duty, and I am merely reiterating it,” he said.

Mr. Haasan said that it had been a narrow escape for him as well, as he was under the same canopy with the actress of the film, sometime before the crane collapsed. “The director and the cameraman had a narrow escape as they moved from there just about four seconds before the accident,” he added. Speaking about Mr. Krishna, the assistant director who was killed in the mishap, the actor said that the youngster used to work with him as an assistant. “It was only day before yesterday that he came and told me that he had joined the sets of Indian 2,” he said. Mr. Krishna is the son-in-law of cartoonist and film critic Madhan.

Director Shankar and Lyca Productions founder Subaskaran Allirajah also met the families of the deceased at KMC. Tamil Kumaran, CEO of Lyca Productions, said that they were giving ₹2 crore to the families of the deceased and those who were injured. “We will take care of all the medical expenses,” he added. Reacting to questions about safety on set, Mr. Kumaran said that they had taken adequate precautions and that the accident had been “sudden and unfortunate”.