Kamal Haasan launches genomics testing facility at Neuberg Diagnostics

Published - September 19, 2024 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Kamal Haasan launched personalised genomics testing facility at Neuberg Diagnostics located in Perungudi on Thursday. 

Mr. Haasan launching the ‘Geniee’ platform at a function said the new technology would be a revolution in protecting the health of individuals by providing details of various body parameters. He also launched the mobile application of ‘Geniee’. 

G.S.K. Velu, Chairman and Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics, said genomics would help in paving the way for advanced personalised healthcare. The Geniee programme, by unlocking the genetic blueprint of an individual, would assist in providing customised health plans suitable for each one’s genetic profile. 

Sandip Shah, Joint Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics, also participated. 

