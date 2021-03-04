Kamal Haasan is third front’s CM candidate, says Sarathkumar

THOOTHUKUDI

‘AISMK has been exploited by AIADMK’

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder president Kamal Haasan will be the chief ministerial candidate of the Third Front, Akhila India Samaththuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) founder-general secretary R. Sarathkumar said on Wednesday.

He also hinted that his wife Radhika Sarathkumar, the party’s new chief deputy general secretary, could be fielded in the Kovilpatti or Velachery Assembly constituency.

If she chooses to contest in Kovilpatti, the actor will take on Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju, the likely candidate of ruling AIADMK.

Addressing the party’s general council meeting at Thiraviapuram, Mr. Sarathkumar recalled his recent meeting with Mr. Haasan hoping to forge an alliance. Talks were on with a few more parties to make the front stronger within next two or three days. “This is not the third front… it is the ‘Prime Front’ of the upcoming Assembly poll. Our chief ministerial candidate will be Mr. Kamal Haasan, who will decide on the future course of the alliance, which will register a resounding victory,” he said.

Mr Sarathkumar charged that the sweat shed by the AISMK without any expectation had been exploited by the ruling AIADMK over the past 10 years for their wellbeing.

The AIADMK had not invited it for alliance talks.

“Since they have exploited us using the AISMK like curry leaf, we decided to leave the AIADMK-led alliance to show them our strength and the size of our vote bank. Even though others mock this decision, we will not go back,” he said.

Radhika slams DMK

Ms. Radhika charged that the DMK, like a “mega serial”, had become a family dynasty by bringing family rule within the party while the AIADMK, after Jayalalithaa, had decided to face the election with “communal forces”.

In Radhapuram, the AISMK has decided to field T.T.N. Lawrence, political adviser to Mr. Sarathkumar.