Kamal Haasan exempted from appearing at accident site

CHENNAI

18 March 2020 01:58 IST

Police could summon him elsewhere if needed, says High Court

The Madras High Court on Tuesday exempted actor-politician Kamal Haasan from being present at EVP Film City at Chembarambakkam on Wednesday to reconstruct the scene of a crane accident at the spot during the shooting for the movie Indian-2, which led to the death of three crew members on February 19.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan granted the exemption after being convinced with the submissions of senior counsel Satish Parasaran and advocate Vijayan Subramanian that the actor’s presence was not required at the spot. He, however, granted liberty to the police to issue summons to the actor if they wanted to inquire him elsewhere.

The order was passed despite stiff opposition by Additional Public Prosecutor M. Mohamed Riyaz who said the police had summoned totally 24 eyewitnesses, including the film director Shankar to the film city on Wednesday for reconstruction of the scene of occurrence and that no exemption could be granted to the actor alone.

Stating that investigation conducted so far revealed that the crane, with a maximum capacity of 900 kg, had been overloaded to the extent of 2,800 kg, the APP said it was essential to reconstruct the scene of occurrence to know the nitty-gritty of the incident. “Just because he is a hero, he cannot distance himself from the process of investigation,” he said.

However, Mr. Parasaran said the actor was 65 years old and he himself was a victim of a traumatic experience of having lost three of the crew members. Stating that it was an accident and not a case of murder, he said every eyewitness need not be summoned to the place of occurrence. He also accused the police of harassing the actor due to a political motive.

Denying the allegation, the APP said, “If the actor was in his residence at Eldams Road in Chennai when the accident took place on February 19 and still we insist on his presence for reconstruction of the scene of occurrence, he can claim it to be harassment. How can he claim so when he had admitted to be just a few metres away from the crane crash site?”

In his petition, the actor said it was Lyca Productions which approached him for acting in Indian-2. “The petitioner is only a hero of the film and not in any way associated with the production… There is no precedence of a hero being summoned ever as a witness in any case of accident during the shoot,” the petition read.

Reacting to such submission made in the court, the APP said it was for the investigating officer to decide who should be summoned and who need not be.

“Let the petitioner come at least for half an hour. He had all the time to go there for shooting, why won’t he come for an inquiry,” the prosecutor asked.