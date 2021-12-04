Kamal Haasan discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

CHENNAI

04 December 2021 12:05 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan was discharged from hospital on December 4 after recovering from COVID-19.

In a statement, Mr. Haasan said he has returned to his routine work.

On November 22, he had said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre.

Mr. Haasan thanked the hospital staff for taking good care of him.

He expressed his gratitude towards Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other political leaders, actor Rajinikanth and other members of film fraternity for wishing him a speedy recovery.

Mr. Haasan also thanked people of Tamil Nadu, his fans and party cadres who prayed for his recovery.

He also thanked crew members of his upcoming film ‘Vikram’ and reality show ‘Big Boss’ for managing efficiently during his absence.