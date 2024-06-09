ADVERTISEMENT

Kamal congratulates VCK, NTK for qualifying for recognised State party status

Published - June 09, 2024 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kamal Haasan | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

MNM president Kamal Haasan on Sunday congratulated the VCK and NTK for qualifying to get the Election Commission of India’s recognised State party status following their performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In a social media post, Mr. Haasan congratulated the VCK for winning two Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. It is a milestone of achievement for the party, which has been in electoral politics for nearly 25 years, he said. “Contesting on a new symbol, Seeman’s NTK faced the election with confidence. It secured 8.19% of the votes,” and qualified to get the recognised State party status. “It is a turning point in Tamil Nadu politics. I congratulate both the parties for the new achievement,” he added.

