Kamal accuses DMK of lifting MNM’s ideas

MNM founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday alleged that the DMK had lifted several ideas of his party, including the monthly honorarium for housewives and broadband for rural areas.
Speaking at a public meeting, Mr. Haasan said he was being forced to reiterate that the MNM introduced these ideas.
“The reason why I keep repeating these things is that they will claim they came up with these ideas,” he said.
Mr. Haasan said the Congress party, which fought against British rule, was now in an alliance with “dacoits”.
“Those who say they don’t believe in a third front … held discussions with us. They say it is a rumour. I say it isn’t,” he said. He questioned the Left parties for having formed an alliance with the DMK “for a few seats”.
