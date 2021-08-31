Kamakshi Hospitals gets radiotherapy facility

Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals has installed a linear accelerator radiotherapy platform at a cost of ₹20 crore, a release from the hospital said.

The facility was inaugurated on Sunday by Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian in the presence of South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Sholinganallur MLA S. Aravind Ramesh.

T.G. Govindarajan, founder-chairman and managing director of the hospital, said the installation of the new facility was in line with the hospital’s objective of making cancer treatment affordable to all sections of society. He said a unique feature of the radiotherapy equipment was its active breathing coordinator, which ensures that healthy tissues surrounding the heart, lungs and other organs that move during natural respiration are protected from radiation during the treatment of breast and lung cancers. He said the hospital provided complete cancer care under one roof with its 40-member strong oncology team of doctors.