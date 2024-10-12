Kamadhenu Theatre in Mylapore is now sheer history

The once iconic Kamadhenu Theatre, formerly known as Lakshmi Vilas Mansion, near Luz Junction has been razed to the ground. On October 12, the space was marked by mounds of rubble marking the end of a chapter.

Built in the 16th century by the Portuguese, Lakshmi Vilas began as a distinguished mansion on Luz Road in Mylapore. Home to a prominent family, it showcased ornate architecture and expansive courtyards, serving as a lively venue for social events and family celebrations.

As Mylapore evolved in the mid-20th century, Lakshmi Vilas transformed into Kamadhenu Theatre. It quickly became a beloved venue, where diverse audiences gathered to enjoy films resonating with the mansion’s rich history.

Kamadhenu was the only theatre in the Mylapore region, attracting audiences from nearby areas during those days. Ticket prices started at 50 paisa. The theatre saw over three generations of cinema enthusiasts and screened more than 2,000 films.

According to an article in The Hindu, the theatre was originally known as Garden Mansion. It was a gathering place for renowned figures, Bhashyam Iyengar, Pattabi Rama Iyer and Apparao Ji (the famous Zamindar of Jaggampet) among them. The Zamindar transformed it into a cinema house. During World War II, it also housed the Reserve Bank of India, where the Cash and Issue Department operated (1945-1946), said the report.

“Kamadhenu was a famous landmark in those days and it was one of the best entertainment destinations for all classes of society even until the 1970s,” says Baskar Seshadri, a resident of Mylapore for over five decades.

“This theatre played a huge role in the lives of people. It united fans of stars, directors and musicians. When it was a mansion, it played the role of a kalyana mandapam for a while, and when it, it brought together prominent figures and families,” says Baskar.

While many believe it only screened reruns, it actually showcased numerous new releases in the 60s. After being converted into a kalyana mandapam, it gained some popularity, but not for long.

Following the pandemic and rerouting due to Metro Rail work, attendance dwindled significantly.

“Kamadhenu Theatre was very dear to me,” says Dr. R. Chandrasekar from R.A. Puram. “I loved watching movies there even on release day. Whether a flop or a hit, the experience was always special. I remember the huge crowds, I would book balcony seats that felt secluded. There were no canteens just a vendor selling colour drink, buns and other delicacies.”

C.R. Balaji, a resident of Mylapore, says Kamadhenu Theatre was a haven for those unable to travel to Mount Road for new films as well as old reruns. “There was always demand for MGR and Sivaji films. The noon show featured black-and-white films, while the remaining shows showed partially new films, usually in colour. Former Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi’s films starring SSR and Savithri were also screened. Tickets were priced at ₹1, ₹1.60, ₹ 2.00, and ₹2.90, with occasional children’s English films shown on Sunday mornings for schools,” says Balaji.

“When I shifted to R.A. Puram in the 50s, Kamadhenu Theatre was the main source of entertainment for people in and around Mylapore,” says Dr. Vedavalli, a resident of R.A. Puram.