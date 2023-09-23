ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kalpavriksha’23’, a CME for ophthalmology students, begins

September 23, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 16th annual Continuing Medical Educational (CME) programme, “Kalpavriksha ’23” for ophthalmology students organised by Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals in association with its research and educational wing, Eye Research Centre began in the city on Saturday. 

Inaugurating the CME, Namrata Sharma, Chairman, Scientific Committee, AIOS, said the CME would expose budding ophthalmologists to the latest procedures so that they can update their knowledge. “Kalpavriksha provides first hand tips from experienced faculties with presentations of clinical cases and elaborate discussions. This programme would benefit  ophthalmologists in acquiring better skills and to serve the larger community including patients,” said Amar Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals.

This year, the CME has ophthalmologists from over 35 medical colleges and  institutes. The Dr. J. Agarwal Exemplary Award, Dr. V. Velayutham consistent performer award and Dr. (Mrs.) T Agarwal Award is awarded to the most interesting case presentation in the programme.

