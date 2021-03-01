‘Kalpakkam power plant is safe’

The Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) functioning at Kalpakkam was safe and there was no threat of any nuclear leak, sources at the institution said.
The clarification comes in the wake of reports that appeared in a section of the media. A spokesperson for the Kalpakkam nuclear plant said the news being circulated by a section of television media, linking the Kalpakkam Nuclear Installation Local Authority (NILA) writing to the Registration Department on regulating sale of lands in 14 villages to the threat of a leak, was false. The spokesperson pointed out that the land mafia was engaged in converting agricultural lands around the nuclear plants into housing plots, which was not permissible.
The official said as per the guidelines, urbanisation around the nuclear plant would not be allowed, and hence, the NILA committee was engaged in controlling the land usage pattern by issuing guidelines to the local authority.
The spokesperson of the Kalpakkam nuclear complex said the land cartel was trying to divert the attention of the people by spreading rumours.
