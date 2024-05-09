Kalloori Kanavu programme for this year launched; Tamil Puthalvan Scheme to be implemented from June

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Wednesday inaugurated the Kalloori Kanavu programme for this year to help students who have completed their Class XII realise their dreams.

On the occasion, Mr. Meena said that the Tamil Puthalvan scheme would be implemented from the upcoming academic year in June. To encourage boys pursue higher education, the scheme was announced during the State Budget 2024. Boys who have studied in government schools from Class VI to XII, will be provided ₹1,000 a month under the scheme to purchase books and other items. Around 3 lakh students are expected to benefit from the scheme. The government has already been implementing the Pudhumai Penn scheme along the same lines.

The Chief Secretary pointed out, during the inauguration, that the Kalloori Kanavu programme would help children and parents choose a course that would be best-suited for their students. The program aims at guiding students in opting for subject-wise courses, diplomas and colleges where there are job opportunities after graduation. All guidance would be provided by renowned experts and academics, he said.

The State-wide programme will be held until May 13 in various districts. Speakers from various fields will address the children about the options available to them. Besides, various departments have put up stalls explaining the courses they offer.

Mr. Meena further said, “The Naan Mudhalvan scheme was envisioned and worked to realise every student’s right to pursue higher education. The School Education Department, the Higher Education Department and the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Department have made efforts to increase the gross enrolment ratio too....“

“The [Kalloori Kanavu] initiative began in 2022 for Class XII students only. We are planning to commence a career guidance initiative from Class IX in the upcoming academic year so that students can also decide on the groups that they wish to take,” said an official who is a part of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

Bhuwaneshwari. K from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ambattur, a Class XII graduate, said: “We have heard about the [Naan Mudhalvan] scheme, but never made an attempt to enrol. After this session, we will enrol....”

Pointing out that various government schemes had helped uplift children, Secretary I to the Chief Minister N. Muruganandam said that the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme had helped increase attendance in primary schools.

