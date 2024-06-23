Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Suspected main supplier of methanol held in Chennai

The police on Sunday arrested Sivakumar, 30, suspected to be one of the main suppliers of methanol to the sellers of illicit liquor, even as the death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichirose to 56.

A central investigation unit of the Enforcement wing of the Tamil Nadu police nabbed Sivakumar, who was hiding in his sister’s house at Sulapallam in Chennai, in the early hours of Sunday. He was handed over to the CB-CID for further investigation.

Sources said that he was working at a private firm dealing in chemicals at Vadaperumpakkam near Puzhal. The police also searched the factory premises, sources said.

A total of 216 patients were admitted to four hospitals after consuming illicit liquor. The case is being investigated by the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID), and it has been confirmed that the deaths were due to the consumption of illicit liquor mixed with methanol. Ten people have been arrested so far.

