ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Suspected main supplier of methanol held in Chennai

Updated - June 23, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Published - June 23, 2024 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sources said that the suspect, Sivakumar, was working at a private firm dealing in chemicals at Vadaperumpakkam near Puzhal.

The Hindu Bureau

A central investigation unit of the enforcement wing of the Tamil Nadu Police nabbed Sivakumar early on June 23, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement 

The police on Sunday arrested Sivakumar, 30, suspected to be one of the main suppliers of methanol to the sellers of illicit liquor, even as the death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichirose to 56.

ADVERTISEMENT

A central investigation unit of the Enforcement wing of the Tamil Nadu police nabbed Sivakumar, who was hiding in his sister’s house at Sulapallam in Chennai, in the early hours of Sunday. He was handed over to the CB-CID for further investigation. 

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Fermented with methanol and apathy

Sources said that he was working at a private firm dealing in chemicals at Vadaperumpakkam near Puzhal. The police also searched the factory premises, sources said.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Complete coverage

A total of 216 patients were admitted to four hospitals after consuming illicit liquor. The case is being investigated by the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID), and it has been confirmed that the deaths were due to the consumption of illicit liquor mixed with methanol. Ten people have been arrested so far. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US