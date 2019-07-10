Kalki memorial trust offers student scholarships

Kalki Krishnamurthy Memorial Trust is distributing scholarships amounting to ₹8,50,000 for students of the 2019-20 academic year. The scholarships will be given to underprivileged students who have secured over 80% marks.

Post graduate students will get ₹10,000 each and under graduates will get ₹7,500 each. Plus 2 and Polytechnic students are entitled to receive scholarships for ₹6,000 each. Five scholarships at ₹5,000 each are reserved for children requiring special education.

To receive application details by post, persons interested can send a ₹5 postal envelope with the student’s full address clearly written on it to “The Managing Trustee, Kalki Krishnamurthy Memorial Trust, New No 14, Fourth Main Road, Kasturba Nagar, Adyar, Chennai 600020” before July 15, a press release said.