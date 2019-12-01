‘Kalki’ Bhagwan hospitalised

Vijay Kumar, popularly known as ‘Kalki’ Bhagwan, was admitted to a private hospital at Vanagaram on Friday night, after he suffered a heart attack. He was admitted to the intensive care unit, where his condition was said to be stable, family sources said on Saturday.
He was in the news recently after Income Tax officials conducted a raid on his premises and seized a huge quantity of cash, including foreign currency, and property documents. He was summoned by IT officials for inquiry.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.