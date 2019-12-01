‘Kalki’ Bhagwan hospitalised

Vijay Kumar, popularly known as ‘Kalki’ Bhagwan, was admitted to a private hospital at Vanagaram on Friday night, after he suffered a heart attack. He was admitted to the intensive care unit, where his condition was said to be stable, family sources said on Saturday.

He was in the news recently after Income Tax officials conducted a raid on his premises and seized a huge quantity of cash, including foreign currency, and property documents. He was summoned by IT officials for inquiry.