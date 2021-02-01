Kaliamman Koil Street unsafe for pedestrians?

Space crunch delays construction of median on accident-prone sections

Delay in the construction of median on select sections of the 4.5 km-long Kaliamman Koil Street means that these sections continue to be accident-prone.

According to Greater Chennai Corporation officials, the delay is the result of insufficient space for the construction of median.

The road was widened for a distance of 500 metres, in October 2018, especially near the Koyambedu Wholesale Market, and the exercise was possible because of the availability of open space on both sides.

The civic body is unable to acquire adequate land on the rest of the stretch.

"After lockdown restrictions were eased, the vehicular volume had increased, and it was necessary to have safety measures in place to ensure road users’ safety,” says S. Prasanna, a motorist from Virugambakkam.

At present, the widened section — between the Chennai Metrowater’s Sewage Treatment Plant in Koyambedu (opposite the Koyambedu Wholesale Market) and the Chinmiyanagar junction — has concrete median with LED street lights and pedestrian crossings.

The completed portion of the stretch has been expanded from the existing 30-ft-road to a 60-ft-stretch.

As road runs through heavily populated localities including Koyambedu, Chinmaya Nagar, Dasarathapuram, Virugambakkam and Saligramam, it remains a key link for residents in these areas to other parts of Chennai.

As per plans, once widened, the road will have a broad concrete footpaths with stormwater drains, LED street lights, median and traffic signals and speed breakers at key intersections. “Steps will be taken to provide safety features on the narrow spots along the stretch soon,” says a Corporation official.