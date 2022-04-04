Kaleeswarar temple car festival held after 82 years

HR & CE Minister Sekarbabu taking part in the Kaleeswarar temple festival in Seethanancheri in Kancheepuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

April 04, 2022 16:46 IST

The temple near Kancheepuram is over 1,000 years old

Thousands of devotees attended the car festival of the Kaleeswarar temple in Seethanancheri in Kancheepuram district on Sunday, which was conducted after a gap of 82 years. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and MSME Minister T. M.Anbarasan attended the event.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Sekarbabu said over the last one year, kumbabhishekams of 100 temples under the purview of the HR&CE were conducted. Tenders had been called for restoration works of over 1,200 temples that were 1,000 years old. The Kaleeswarar temple was said to be over 1,000 years old and the temple car had been repaired and restored at a cost of ₹80 lakh, he added.

The department aimed at bringing the devotees and donors together. The Minister also visited the Kailasanathar temple in Saathanacheri in Uthiramerur and presented uniforms to those doing ‘uzhavarapani’.

Meanwhile, Commissioner (HR&CE) J. Kumaragurubaran directed the authorities at the Sri Subramanyaswamy temple in Thiruchendur to take steps to reduce the number queues inside the temple complex. They should study the possibility of providing mobile toilets near the ticket counters, earmark another place for breaking coconuts, ensure the temple is cleaned regularly and idols safeguarded. These directions were provided following an order of the Madras High Court Madurai Bench.