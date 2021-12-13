Kalakshetra Road needs mending

13 December 2021 22:19 IST

A section of Kalakshetra Road in Thiruvanmiyur is battered and therefore residents have demanded that it be relaid. The stretch is from intersection of Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Main Road and Kalakshetra Road to the intersection of Valmiki Street, Kalakshetra Road, and Kalakshetra Avenue First Street. “For years, the stretch is damaged. Despite taking up the issue with the Greater Chennai Corporation, the road has not been attended to,” says R. Moorthy, a resident. It is unsafe especially for motorcyclists, as the section is found protruding with stones. To make things worse, sewage is being discharged from manholes. Potholes are stagnant with sewage. To avoid these potholes, motorists tend to drive on the wrong side of the road.

During rush hour, motorists from Lattice Bridge Road take Kalakshetra Road to avoid congestion.

In this regard, a Greater Chennai Corporation official said that necessary steps would be taken at the earliest.

