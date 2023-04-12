Kalakshetra Foundation moves Madras High Court against laying of public road cutting across its campus

April 12, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The Kalakshetra Foundation has moved the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the State government to act upon a recommendation made by the Commissioner of Land Administration in 2010, to assign to the institution, around 1.46 acres of a public pathway that passes through the campus from east to west.

The Foundation has also sought to restrain the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) from laying a pucca road on the pathway to facilitate vehicular traffic. Justice N. Anand Venkatesh on Tuesday, ordered maintenance of status quo for a period of eight weeks since a school, college and a hostel were functioning inside the campus.

In an affidavit filed on behalf of the Foundation, its director, Revathi Ramachandran said, Rukmini Devi Arundale had established the Foundation in 1936 to promote cultural arts. It was initially situated at the Theosophical Society campus in Adyar in Chennai before acquisition of the present campus situated over 100 acres in Thiruvanmiyur.

Stating that the lands were acquired between 1950 and 1960 to provide a Gurukulam form of education, she said, they were in continuous and uninterrupted possession of the Foundation which was now functioning as an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Culture, pursuant to the enactment of the Kalakshetra Foundation Act of 1993.

There were around 600 female students and 75 faculty members at the institute. Most of them reside on the campus. The presence of a public pathway in the middle of the campus was causing hindrance to the students, since it was used to access a cremation-cum-burial ground.

On a request, the State government had leased out the pathway, classified as Battai Poromboke in the revenue records, to the Foundation for a period of 25 years beginning from April 6, 1967 to April, 1992 on payment of ab annual rent of ₹200. Subsequently, steps were taken to shift the burial/cremation ground too.

The government purchased 3.10 acres of land elsewhere, with funds provided by the Foundation, and handed it over to the then Thiruvanmiyur panchayat for establishing a new burial/cremation ground. However, when locals residents opposed the move, the government issued a show-cause notice to the Institute in 1970, asking why the 1967 lease should not be cancelled.

When the show cause-notice was challenged, a Division Bench of the High Court in 1975 directed the Foundation to set apart one acre of land on the south-western side of the campus, for the creation of a new burial/cremation ground. Accordingly, 1.16 acres was set apart and the GCC accepted the gift deed on August 10, 1990 since the panchayat had, by then, been merged with the Corporation.

In 1992, the Foundation requested the government to extend the lease for the 1.46 acre pathway for a further period of 99 years. However, the government in 2003 issued a G.O. renewing the lease for 12 years from 1992 to 2004 and demanded a lease rental of ₹1.66 crore for the said period.

Since then, the Foundation had continued to make several representations to the government to assign the public pathway land free of cost to it since it was an educational institution. Finding force in its request, the Commissioner of Land Administration too made a recommendation in its support on January 29, 2010.

However, the government did not take a call on the recommendation. In the meantime, GCC officials and the local councilor began dumping construction materials inside the campus in January this year to lay a pucca road on the land declared as a pathway. They also claimed to have issued a work order to a civil contractor. Hence, the institution had rushed to the court and obtained an order of status quo.