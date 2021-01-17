Kalakshetra Foundation director gets extension

Her tenure was extended up to April 19, 2023

The Culture Ministry has given a two-year extension to the director of Kalakshetra Foundation, Revathi Ramachandran, according to a notification issued on January 14.

Her tenure was extended up to April 19, 2023. Ms. Ramachandran, a Bharatnatyam dancer and teacher, was appointed by the Ministry in 2018.

Founded in 1936 by Rukmini Devi Arundale, Kalakshetra Foundation offers courses in Bharatnatyam, Carnatic music and visual arts.