Kalakshetra Colony echoes country-wide debate on community dogs

April 24, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Opinion on community dogs is divided with two groups taking opposing stance, currently given the controversy over dogs biting strangers in apartments in several parts of the country.

While one group denounces community dogs as a menace, the other says dogs are a part of society and must be cared for.

Kalakshetra Colony is no exception to this divided opinion. The issue figured in the first area sabha for Ward 179 in which Kalakshetra Colony is located, conducted by councillor Kayalvizhi Jayakumar.

A section of the residents said they felt overwhelmed by the sheer number of dogs and according to them, there were at least five dogs per street on an average.

S. Radhakrishnan, previous president of the colony’s residents welfare association, calls it a “complicated situation” and describes himself as averse to these dogs. “A civilised society must not have stray dogs. In fact, do you see it in any other country?” he asks.

Mr. Radhakrishnan cites cases of dogs mauling people as a reason to find a long-term solution to the problem. With people feeding these dogs, food is scattered on the road and that creates a mess. Dogs chase cyclists and pedestrians as they become agitated with their movement.

Ravi, on the other hand, calls the dogs a part of his family. Regarding the dogs making people feel unsafe, he says it depends on how one treats them. “Since there is no permanent shelter for the dogs, we take it upon ourselves to feed them daily,” he says.

Another resident proudly says that he is ‘pro dog’ despite his fear of the animal. “I have observed that new dogs are being dropped in the area and that has caused friction with the residents,” said the resident. Both groups agree on one point: a kennel would be a lasting solution to the problem.

However, an official of the Greater Chennai Corporation says the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules 2023 only allow authorisation for birth control methods. The rules implement a policy of catching, neutering, vaccination and release and no step to deal with the existing high population.

“Every day, the Corporation receives an average of 65 to 75 complaints regarding dogs, sometimes it even goes up to 90,” says an official who maintains that following spaying, ferocity will reduce.

As of April 21, the Corporation team has caught 1,025 dogs and according to a veterinary official, almost 90% of the dogs have undergone the birth control surgery.

Animal rights activist Antony Rubin says a more scientific approach backed by a census is needed. “At present, the dogs are caught only when a complaint comes in. Instead, if the civic body goes area-wise with aggressive ABC, a difference will be seen,” he says.