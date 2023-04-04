Kalakshetra board forms inquiry committee to look into sexual harassment allegations against staff

April 04, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST

The Board of Kalakshetra foundation has announced that a three-member independent inquiry committee has been constituted to look into the allegations that have surfaced on campus, according to a release. The students of Kalakshetra, last week, had carried out protests demanding the dismissal of four staff members who have been accused of sexual abuse and inappropriate behaviour.

Justice (Retd) K. Kannan, Letika Saran, Former DGP, Tamil Nadu, and Shobha Varthaman will be a part of this committee.

The decision was taken at a board meeting of the foundation on Monday, where the members met to review the developments over the last few days and expressed concerns about the same.

The Board also said that Hari Padman, Assistant Professor, had been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry, and the services of repertory artists Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan and Sreenath been dispensed with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hari Padman, was arrested on Monday following a criminal case that was booked against him on a sexual harassment complaint from an Alumna of Kalakshetra.

The Internal Complaints Committee of the Institution has also been reconstituted and a new student counsellor and an Independent Advisory Committee will be appointed immediately to strengthen the administration of the Kalakshetra Foundation, the Board has announced.

With the examinations for students coming up, the Kalakshetra Board in their statement, made an appeal to the students to attend the exams which have been rescheduled.

“The Kalakshetra Foundation is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of its students, and providing a secure and inclusive environment for all,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT