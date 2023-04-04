ADVERTISEMENT

Kalakshetra board forms inquiry committee to look into sexual harassment allegations against staff

April 04, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST

The Board said that Hari Padman, Assistant Professor, had been placed under suspension with immediate effect, and services of repertory artists Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan and Sreenath been dispensed with.

The Hindu Bureau

Hari Padman, an assistant professor with the Kalakshetra Foundation, is produced at the Saidapet Court in Chennai after the police arrested him on charges of sexual harassment charges after being produced at the Saidapet Court. | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

The Board of Kalakshetra foundation has announced that a three-member independent inquiry committee has been constituted to look into the allegations that have surfaced on campus, according to a release. The students of Kalakshetra, last week, had carried out protests demanding the dismissal of four staff members who have been accused of sexual abuse and inappropriate behaviour. 

Justice (Retd) K. Kannan, Letika Saran, Former DGP, Tamil Nadu, and Shobha Varthaman will be a part of this committee.

The decision was taken at a board meeting of the foundation on Monday, where the members met to review the developments over the last few days and expressed concerns about the same. 

The Board also said that Hari Padman, Assistant Professor, had been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry, and the services of repertory artists Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan and Sreenath been dispensed with.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hari Padman, was arrested on Monday following a criminal case that was booked against him on a sexual harassment complaint from an Alumna of Kalakshetra. 

The Internal Complaints Committee of the Institution has also been reconstituted and a new student counsellor and an Independent Advisory Committee will be appointed immediately to strengthen the administration of the Kalakshetra Foundation, the Board has announced.

With the examinations for students coming up, the Kalakshetra Board in their statement, made an appeal to the students to attend the exams which have been rescheduled. 

“The Kalakshetra Foundation is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of its students, and providing a secure and inclusive environment for all,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US