Kalakshetra alumna from Russia alleges sexual harassment

April 08, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - Chennai

She was a student in 2019 and was staying in the hostel; the professor allegedly harassed her and even told her that her effort and expenditure on learning dance would go in vain if she did not ‘adjust’

The Hindu Bureau

A former student of Kalakshetra from Russia has mailed a complaint to the State Commission for Women (SCW) alleging that a faculty sexually harassed her when she was studying at the institution, sources said.

Last Monday, Hari Padman, an assistant professor of the institution, was arrested by All Women Police, Adyar, following a complaint of sexual harassment from a woman student who studied until 2019.

On heels of the protest by students and the subsequent arrest by police, the woman, who is in Russia, has mailed to the SCW explaining the harassment meted out to her by another professor in the institution.

She said that she was staying in the hostel and faced harassment from the professor from the sixth month of the course. He used to call her over phone at the hostel.

Making inappropriate advances, she claimed, he threatened that he would give her poor marks in the internal exam if she did not “adjust”.

He warned that all her efforts and expenditure on learning dance would go in vain. He had called her to his house after 8 p.m. and taught her nuances of dance.

During the session, he touched her inappropriately, she alleged. She was then not aware about the forum for complaint and left the country. Now, she lodged a complaint.

Police sources said they had not received a complaint from her.

