Kalaignar Ulagam, underground digital museum on the Marina, thrown open on Wednesday

March 06, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kalaignar Ulagam, the underground digital museum, adjacent to the Kalaignar memorial on the Marina was thrown open to the public on Wednesday. The number of visitors was restricted to 100 per batch on the first day and it would be gradually increased in the next few days.

The museum, which showcased the film, literature and political life of former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi through various digital and interactive displays, was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin.

Officials of the Public Works Department, which maintains the museum, said entry to the museum is free. But visitors would have to register online at https://www.kalaignarulagam.org for slots in advance as only up to 200 persons could be accommodated per batch.

On average, about 800 visitors would be accommodated in a day. As of now, a small slot to accommodate about 30-40 persons on the spot is made available. The Kalaignar memorial gets a footfall of about 10,000 per day and the number jumped to nearly 35,000 on Sundays alone.

Besides the murals, pictures depicting historic moments and illustrations that showcase Kalaignar’s prowess in various realms, the museum also incorporates 3D holographic show, a digital selfie spot with the leader and 7D interactive show.

A 10-minute animated documentary created with 3D technology, which gives a feel of a train journey, gained patronage among visitors, the officials said. Visitors got a glimpse of the key events in the political life of the former Chief Minister, including Kallakkudi agitation, and various infrastructure developments, through the documentary.

A short film portraying significant events from Karunanidhi’s childhood to his rise in filmdom and politics until his demise was also screened at the mini theatre.