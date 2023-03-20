T.N. Budget | Kalaignar Memorial multi-super specialty hospital in Guindy to be opened this year

March 20, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai’s latest standalone 1,000-bed multi-super specialty hospital in the government sector that is being named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi — Kalaignar Memorial Multi Super Specialty Hospital, in Guindy — is nearing completion and will be inaugurated this year.

One of the announcements for the Health Department in the Budget, the hospital, which is coming up on the premises of King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, will have various super-specialty Departments, round-the-clock emergency care and modular operation theatres.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, during an inspection of the construction works in December 2022, said that the hospital would be ready by June this year, four months ahead of the schedule. The foundation stone of the hospital, which is coming up at a cost of ₹230 crore, was laid on March 21, 2022. He had then said that September 30, 2023, was the original project completion date.

Officials of the Health Department said that construction of the building was nearing completion. Work is in full swing. This is a green building and would have barrier-free access.

The super-specialty Departments would include cardiothoracic surgery, neuro surgery, medical and surgical oncology, surgical gastroenterology, vascular surgery and interventional neurovascular radiology. The hospital would have facilities such as cardiac cath lab, neurovascular cath lab and intensive care units. There would be 15 operation theatres including 10 major modular operation theatres and three minor operation theatres.

Of the 1,000 beds, 170 would be for the emergency and intensive care units, 675 general and 100 private room beds. The hospital has private rooms and suites as well as an adequate number of waiting halls. Officials added that an adequate number of specialists would be posted for the hospital.

Other government hospitals in the city are also getting additional facilities. New specialty hospital buildings are being constructed in three government medical college hospitals in the State. To fulfil the medical needs of residents in north Chennai, a new multi-specialty block, nurses training school and hostel will be constructed at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital at a cost of ₹147 crore.