Kalaignar Memorial Marathon to be held

The Kalaignar Memorial International Virtual Marathon, which has been held as a virtual event for the last two years, will be conducted offline this year. The marathon was an idea conceptualised by Health Minister Ma Subramanian and will be held on August 7 at Marina Beach. The registrations were opened on June 30, according to a release. The registration fees collected for the event will be donated towards the medical expenses of underprivileged children at Egmore Children’s Hospital. The past two years had 8,541 and 19,596 participants respectively and the collected registration fee went to COVID relief fund of the Tamil Nadu government.