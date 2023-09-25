HamberMenu
Kalaignar hospital staff will be paid today, says Health Minister

September 25, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
According to the Minister, new posts had to be created at the hospital, and the salaries were delayed due to administrative reasons. Photo: File

According to the Minister, new posts had to be created at the hospital, and the salaries were delayed due to administrative reasons. Photo: File

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday said doctors, staff nurses, and non-medical staff of the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH), Guindy, would receive their salaries on Tuesday. The Hindu, in a report - ‘Doctors and nurses at new Kalaignar super speciality hospital not paid for 3 months’ - highlighted the issue. In a press release, Mr. Subramanian said new posts had to be created at the hospital, and the salaries were delayed due to administrative reasons. As per the Chief Minister’s order, the approval of the Finance Department was obtained, and according to Government Order 176, salaries for all KCSSH employees would be granted.

