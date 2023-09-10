Kalaignar Centenary Medical Research Centre to be set up in Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University

September 10, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

A separate centre for research in the memory of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi will be established on the premises of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University. The government has allocated ₹100 crore for the facility, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian announced on Sunday.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) have identified a spot in the university campus and are in the process of designing the structure, he said. The Kalaignar Centenary Medical Research Centre will be a fitting tribute to Karunanidhi, who won the elections from the Saidapet Legislative constituency in 1966 and 1971, the Minister added.

Mr. Subramanian announced this during the special registration camp for beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS). The camps were held in four places, including wards 168, 169, 171, and 172.

While the previous government paid a premium of ₹699 per beneficiary, the current one had raised it to ₹849, and the insurance limit had also been raised from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh. Also, the government had increased the number of treatment methods from the earlier 1,450 to 1,513, the Minister added.

Under the Innuyir Kaapoom-Nammai Kaakum 48 scheme, in which the government bears the emergency care expenses for accident victims for the first 48 hours, 1,81,860 persons had benefited so far, with a treatment cost of ₹159.48 crore. As many as 692 hospitals, including 237 government and 455 private institutions, are offering the scheme, Mr. Subramanian added.