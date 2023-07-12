Kalaignar Centenary library to be inaugurated in Madurai on July 15, will house over 3.3 lakh books

July 12, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kalaignar Centenary library, the six-storeyed state-of-the art building to be inaugurated in Madurai on July 15, would house nearly 3.3 lakh books and feature various amenities and services.

Spread over 2.13 lakh sq.ft., the library, which would be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, on New Natham Road would serve as a landmark structure in Madurai on the lines of Anna Centenary Library in Chennai.

Officials of the Public Works Department, which is the executing agency of the ₹150.91-crore project, said the project cost was revised to accommodate additional amenities and furniture. The library would offer reference books, journals and publications in various sections, including science, history, medicine and technology.

It would house some of the rare titles and journals like ‘Saduragaradhi’ first edition published in 1824; about 50 titles brought out by Dravidian leaders and Justice, English newspaper published in London in 1918.

The library would have sections, including book rentals, read your own books, children’s section designed with vibrant paintings, one for competitive exams and rare titles and would also have disabled-friendly features.

K.P.Sathyamurthy, Engineer-in-Chief, PWD said the civil structure of the library was constructed in five months with latest construction techniques, including curing compound that reduced waiting time. The project was completed within 12 months.

The library would house several other amenities, such as art gallery, multi-purpose hall, children’s theatre with interactive floors, conference hall with capacity to accommodate 700 persons. Some of the attractive features in the library, include virtual reality experience of operating a flight.

The library has been aesthetically designed to attract readers and even has a large dome with chandelier measuring eight feet in diameter, he said.

Measures are afoot to digitalise the books for e-library and also format all books to enable visually-impaired people to enjoy reading various titles available in the library. The air-conditioned library would also have periodical sessions for children, workshops for self-help groups and programmes for unemployed youngsters and students.