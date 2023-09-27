Kalaignar centenary hospital to get 200 rooms as pay wards, says Health Minister

September 27, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Around 200 rooms are being readied as pay wards at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, Guindy, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Wednesday. The Minister told reporters that new pay wards were announced in the State Budget and were being opened in government institutions in Salem, Coimbatore, and Tiruchi, with some already in operation in Madurai. “At Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, we will open the 200 rooms in 15 to 20 days after completing recruitment,” the Minister said. The sixth floor of the hospital will have the pay wards, he said, adding that the pricing will be reasonable. The hospital receives over 750 outpatients and 150 inpatients in a day, he added.

