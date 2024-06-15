Kalaignar centenary hospital marks one year of medical service

The Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital in Guindy has completed providing one year of medical service. Inaugurated on June 15, 2023, by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the 1000-bed hospital, set up at a cost of ₹380 crore, has so far treated over 2 lakh persons and 63,505 in-patients, and performed 2,179 surgeries, an official release said.

As many as 521 angiograms, 6,968 dialyses, 2,004 endoscopies, and 17,349 ECHO procedures have been done, it added.

The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art surgical facilities, including hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy for surgical cancer procedures that is performed for free under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Medical Insurance Scheme. The hospital also has 50 modern intensive care unit beds, the release said.

