ADVERTISEMENT

Kadhai Sollum Kural book released

May 15, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The first copy of the book was received by Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy

The Hindu Bureau

Shanthakumari Sivakadaksham’s  Kadhai Sollum Kural book was released by Durga Stalin, wife of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Sunday.

The first copy of the book was received by Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy.

Speaking at the book release event, Mr. Ponmudy said that the ‘Dravida Model’ governance has always brought pride to the Tamil language, and the  thirukkural. “There are many steps that the Tamil Nadu government, under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, is taking for the growth of the Tamil language,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said that it was admirable and unique that Ms. Sivakadaksham has sought to explore the thirukkural through stories.

“Through the book, readers will not only be interested in reading these stories but will also learn more about the  thirukkural. It is important that students, in particular, read books like this, and I will ensure that they are accessible to them through college libraries,” the minister said.

Ms. Sivakadaksham spoke about the process involved in writing stories based on the thirukkural and said that it was challenging but an enriching experience.

“I hope that these stories are read by and reach students in particular and are included in the school curriculum in the State as well,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US