Kadappa Road at Madhanankuppam in dire need of repairs

August 13, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAi

Motorists on Kadappa Road at Madhanankuppam, near Ambattur, have a tough task negotiating a damaged portion of the road for over a year now.

Residents said they had a harrowing experience travelling on the road, especially at night as the stretch was poorly lit. The portion of the road was not only used by residents of the fast-developing areas in ward 83 of the Greater Chennai Corporation. It has turned into a busy stretch, as other road-users who want to avoid traffic on Inner Ring Road and Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road also travel through Kadappa Road to reach areas such as Madhavaram, Retteri, Pudur and Ambattur.

Vehicles often vie for space as the battered portion of the road has become narrow owing to the ongoing storm water drain work. Residents complained that the road has been in dire need of repairs for more than a year now.

Though patchwork was done, it did not last long and the road became pothole-ridden after a short spell of rain.

R. Asaithambi, a resident, said, “It is difficult to be in my shop near the road as the dust kicked up by vehicles plying on the road often leaves me choking. Pedestrians have a hard task walking on the limited space available and face the risk of being hit by vehicles on the damaged stretch. The road becomes slushy during rain, making it more difficult to even walk.”

People in the neighbouring streets that are yet to be covered with the underground drainage network often let out sewage on Kadappa Road. The stretch of the road has turned unsafe for students going to school and college in the neighbourhood, he said.

Residents said two bus routes — 77 M (Koyambedu-Madanankuppam) and 248 (Vallalar Nagar-Pudur) — also ply on the road, apart from small bus services linking areas between Villivakkam and Pudur. However, these buses often don’t wait for passengers to board, and the damaged road has worsened the situation.

They wanted the storm water drain project completed soon and Kadappa Road widened to its original width of 80 feet and black-topped.

Responding to the residents’ demands, Ambattur MLA Joseph Samuel said the road was laid nearly 18 months ago. But it was damaged after the rain and digging for various development projects. Patchwork would be done in a few days to temporarily repair the damaged portion.

Work is being accelerated to complete the storm water drain network on the road and facilitate black-topping in two or three months.