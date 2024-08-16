Kadapakkam Lake restoration project in Manali to double water capacity, enhance biodiversity: Chennai Corporation

The 55-hectare Kadapakkam Lake restoration project is expected to increase the lake’s capacity and improve biodiversity, Greater Chennai Corporation said in a post on X recently. The Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EbA) initiative was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It aims to expand the lake’s water capacity from 1.1 million cubic meters (MCM) to 2.2 MCM. The master plan also includes desilting operations, flood retention enhancement by renovating existing sluice gates, and inclusive recreational spaces such as a butterfly park, bird island and play area in the water body in Manali Zone (II) of the GCC.

The project, funded by the Global Environmental Facility and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at a cost of about ₹149 crore, is expected to be executed within two years. According to GCC’s documents, “Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department, will be the executing agency for this project. A state-level steering committee chaired by the Chief Secretary will provide overall policy and strategic guidance to the project.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, a field study released in March 2022 by GCC found that there were no encroachments in the form of habitats or shops and that the catchment area of the land was mainly used for agricultural purposes. The command area (land that can be irrigated or managed using the water from the lake) was used for both agriculture and industrial purposes.

The initial environmental assessment report by the GCC, indicates that the lake is not contaminated by sewage or industrial effluents. Nevertheless, pollution from agricultural waste, vehicle washing, and open defecation is prevalent, it said.

Kadapakkam Lake, which is connected upstream to Sembium Manali Lake and downstream to Ariyalur Lake, also faces issues such as illegal groundwater extraction and soil mining activities (in the past), the report stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposals include the improvement of lake bunds, installation of fencing, and restricted access to prevent unauthorised activities in the restoration plan. Awareness programs and sanitation initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission were also suggested.

Removal of invasive species such as hyacinth and karuvelam, and the reintroduction of native aquatic plants; ensuringp the lake’s connectivity with surrounding water bodies, and allowing natural replenishment during monsoons were also among the recommendations.

The project pushes for the use of environmentally friendly materials and sustainable practices, such as using dredged soil for bund reinforcement and paving the bund with fly ash bricks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.