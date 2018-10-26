Kabadiwalla Connect introduces ‘Urbins’ in Mylapore

An ‘Urbin’ developed by Kabadiwalla Connect. The bins are fitted with built-in field sensors which will send a text message to the neighbourhood kabadiwalla once it is full.

Solid waste management just got smarter in Mylapore. Kabadiwalla Connect, a city-based startup is redefining waste management by leveraging data and technology to help residents segregate and recycle non-biodegradable waste.

Through a mobile application called ‘Recykle,’ Kabadiwalla Connect aims to prevent recyclable waste from ending up in landfills and recycled or upcycled instead. Not just that, the app also connects the local scrap dealers with the residents who want to dispose of solid waste.

How is it possible for a scrap dealer to collect waste from every household? “That’s where we play with technology. We have developed a smart bin called ‘Urbin’ which has been placed in 19 locations in Mylapore. The bins are fitted with built-in field sensors which will send a text message to the neighbourhood kabadiwalla once it is full. The bins have jute sacks which will be removed by the scrap dealer and replaced with another one,” says Ganesh Kumar Subramanian, the Chief Operating Officer.

By establishing a tie-up with the local scrap dealers, who fall under the informal sector of the workforce, the firm brings them into the mainstream waste management system. “We aim to streamline the system by connecting residents, commercial establishments and industries with kabadiwallas who will sell the collected waste to us for a reasonable price. We then segregate, sort, shred and resell the scrap to processors for recycling,” he adds.

The Recykle app works on a map-based interface which has pinned the drop-off points of the Urbins and also the contact details of the kabadiwallas, says Prajeeth S, Growth Manager, Kabadiwalla Connect. “The app not only connects the citizens with their scrap dealers, but also ensures traceability through its real-time tracking system. You know where your scrap is going and what is being done with it,” he says.

Reward for waste

What’s more, the bins have a QR code that the app users can scan when they drop the waste. “All they have to do is take a picture of the material to be dropped and post it in the app. This will earn them points and the more material they drop, the more points they get, which will entitle them for discount offers from restaurants and salons,” he says.

Find the bins

Kabadiwalla Connect has placed two bins each at Women’s Christian College, Vidya Mandir, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan,Viswakamal Apartments and Thiruveedhi Amman Koil Street near Mandaveli MRTS, and once each at Vivekananda College, Soul Garden Bistro, English Team Room and Jonah’s Bistro in Alwarpet, Amaravathi Restaurant opposite Music Academy, Pedreno’s Global Fusion Restaurant on P.S. Sivasamy Salai, Naturals salon on C.P. Ramasamy Road, Hiranya Apartments and Kaaraikudi Chettinad Restaurant.

“We chose Mylapore for our pilot project as the locality is known for their waste management initiatives. We are also looking to connect with residents and commercial establishments who want to promote recycling,” Prajeeth adds.

Kabadiwalla Connect has deployed three Urbins, one each at Soul Garden Bistro in Kilpauk, Kalakshetra Colony and Jonas Bistro in Besant Nagar. “By the first week of November, we want to deploy at least 30 more bins in various locations,” he says.

Residents who wish to rope in Kabadiwalla Connect in their neighbourhood can contact Prajeeth at 9042371508.