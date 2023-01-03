ADVERTISEMENT

K. V. Srinivasan — the many defining moments

January 03, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

His end, though untimely, might be the dream of an ardent practitioner of the faith.

Geetha Venkataramanan

K. V. Srinivasan. File

K. V. Srinivasan was a versatile photographer but developed a special rapport with Friday Review. Or was it the other way round?

Deeply spiritual, KV(S) as we called him, was an automatic choice, when such subjects came up for coverage. This writer, especially, was accompanied by him on many assignments. The interview with the Sringeri Acharya Sri Bharati Tirtha Swami for example. The journey to Thenambakkam tracing its significance in the life of Mahaswami Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati, the pictures of the Kanchi Kamakshi temple during its restoration, the special pullout to mark the Samprokshanam of Sri Parthasarathy temple, the granite monument to Peyazhwar… the list is long.

Patient, observant and unobtrusive, he knew what the writer needed. It was with great excitement that he came with pictures he had taken of Sri Ramanuja in a temple he had come across in Periyamet in the heart of North Chennai. The photographs added value to the Millennium column the supplement was running.

His understanding and sensitivity worked well with the countless artistes and performances his lens captured.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

If his chequered career dropped anchor at The Hindu, it had many defining moments with Friday Review, the most poignant being the Sorgavasal picture his camera caught minutes before he passed. Perhaps his mission on earth had been accomplished and the call came from his favourite deity. The thought makes sense but the heart needs time to accept it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US