K. V. Srinivasan — the many defining moments

January 03, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

K. V. Srinivasan was a versatile photographer but developed a special rapport with Friday Review. Or was it the other way round?

Deeply spiritual, KV(S) as we called him, was an automatic choice, when such subjects came up for coverage. This writer, especially, was accompanied by him on many assignments. The interview with the Sringeri Acharya Sri Bharati Tirtha Swami for example. The journey to Thenambakkam tracing its significance in the life of Mahaswami Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati, the pictures of the Kanchi Kamakshi temple during its restoration, the special pullout to mark the Samprokshanam of Sri Parthasarathy temple, the granite monument to Peyazhwar… the list is long.

Patient, observant and unobtrusive, he knew what the writer needed. It was with great excitement that he came with pictures he had taken of Sri Ramanuja in a temple he had come across in Periyamet in the heart of North Chennai. The photographs added value to the Millennium column the supplement was running.

His understanding and sensitivity worked well with the countless artistes and performances his lens captured.

If his chequered career dropped anchor at The Hindu, it had many defining moments with Friday Review, the most poignant being the Sorgavasal picture his camera caught minutes before he passed. Perhaps his mission on earth had been accomplished and the call came from his favourite deity. The thought makes sense but the heart needs time to accept it.